UP TO $2,500 REWARD💰for information regarding a SEXUAL ABUSE on 10/08/18@ 8A.M. at E 20 St & Ave C @NYPD13Pct @StuyTownApts #Manhattan Call☎1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM. 📞 are anonymous #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 @ABC7NY @NYPDnews @fox5ny @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/nRmVFLZRyJ