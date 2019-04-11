murder

Man charged with murdering Jersey City jogger makes 1st court appearance

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man accused of killing a jogger in a popular park in Jersey City made his first court appearance Thursday.

Police said the man accused, 33-year-old Jorge Rios, is an undocumented immigrant from Honduras who has been deported twice. Rios, who lives near the park, has been charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Police discovered the body March 24 in Lincoln Park after receiving a report, but at that time, police did not suspect foul play. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Carolina Cano. Her roommate said she went out for a jog that morning and never returned.

Rios' Thursday court appearance was short, as a judge quickly decided to hold him without bail. His case now goes to a grand jury for an indictment.

Video evidence seems to show the suspect following the victim as she was running in the park wearing headphones. City officials say the victim and suspect were unknown to each other and that it appears to be a random attack. However, authorities also said they initially thought Cano's death was a suicide.

Meanwhile, residents near Lincoln Park are still concerned about their safety. They said news about the murder was not made public for several days.

A memorial run has since been set up in the park to remember Cano, and another run will take place this weekend. Security in the park has beefed up.

This case once again focuses on the issue of crime and immigrants in the country illegally. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rios had been deported back to his native Honduras in 2003 and 2004.

