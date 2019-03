Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in her Upper West Side apartment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was convicted Wednesday in the murder of his estranged wife in her Upper West Side apartment in 2009.The jury found 46-year-old Roderick Colvin guilty of second-degree murder in the strangling of Shele Covlin.Her body was found face down in the bathtub by their 9-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said Covlin killed her and then staged the scene to look like a bathtub drowning.It happened one day before Shele Covlin was reportedly going to cut him out of her will.Her death was ruled accidental until her body was exhumed a year later.Roderick Covlin was arrested and charged with murder, two months before he was set to inherit her multi-million dollar estate.Shele Covlin, 47, was a money manager at UBS, part of a finance family in which she worked alongside her brother and father. Her 42-year-old husband, known as Rod, had been a trader and was a noted figure in the backgammon world, having helped found the U.S. Backgammon Federation.Roderick Colvin will be sentenced April 10.----------