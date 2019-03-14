Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in her Upper West Side apartment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was convicted Wednesday in the murder of his estranged wife in her Upper West Side apartment in 2009.

The jury found 46-year-old Roderick Colvin guilty of second-degree murder in the strangling of Shele Covlin.

Her body was found face down in the bathtub by their 9-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said Covlin killed her and then staged the scene to look like a bathtub drowning.

It happened one day before Shele Covlin was reportedly going to cut him out of her will.

Her death was ruled accidental until her body was exhumed a year later.

Roderick Covlin was arrested and charged with murder, two months before he was set to inherit her multi-million dollar estate.

Shele Covlin, 47, was a money manager at UBS, part of a finance family in which she worked alongside her brother and father. Her 42-year-old husband, known as Rod, had been a trader and was a noted figure in the backgammon world, having helped found the U.S. Backgammon Federation.

Roderick Colvin will be sentenced April 10.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanarrestmurderwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
Powerball Jackpot rises to $448M ahead of tonight's drawing
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Ailing CT man who got his wish for a call from Trump dies at 44
Show More
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
NXIVM co-founder pleads guilty in New York sex slave case
Retired NJ officers deliver dog to boy fighting cancer in Indiana
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
More TOP STORIES News