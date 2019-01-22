Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of murdering his estranged wife in her Upper West Side apartment.Prosecutors say Roderick Covlin killed his wife back in 2009 and then staged the scene to look like a bathtub drowning.It happened one day before Shele Covlin was reportedly going to cut him out of her will.Her death was ruled accidental until her body was exhumed a year later.Roderick Covlin was arrested and charged with murder, two months before he was set to inherit her multi-million dollar estate.He has pleaded not guilty.Shele Colvin's body was found face down in the bathtub by their 9-year-old daughter.An autopsy was not immediately done for religious reasons, and the body was badly decomposed by the time they got a rabbi's blessing to exhume the body three months later.The death was initially believed to be an accidental slip-and-fall, and her body was buried the day after her death.Friends later revealed that she told them her estranged husband threatened to kill her, and that she feared for her life. Embroiled in a bitter custody battle, she obtained an order of protection against him.Shele Covlin, 47, was a money manager at UBS, part of a finance family in which she worked alongside her brother and father. Her 42-year-old husband, known as Rod, had been a trader and was a noted figure in the backgammon world, having helped found the U.S. Backgammon Federation.----------