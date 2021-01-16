Man dies after flagging ambulance in NYC; may have been hit-and-run victim

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Baychester Avenue in the Edenwald section of the Bronx.
The unidentified victim told the EMS crew he was suffering leg pains.
Authorities say after being taken to Jacobi Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.
Questions are being raised as to whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Detectives are canvassing the area where the man flagged down the ambulance for surveillance video and other clues.
MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube