Man dies after flagging ambulance in NYC; may have been hit-and-run victim

EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man, who may have been a hit-and-run victim, died after flagging down an ambulance in New York City.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Baychester Avenue in the Edenwald section of the Bronx.

The unidentified victim told the EMS crew he was suffering leg pains.

Authorities say after being taken to Jacobi Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

Questions are being raised as to whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Detectives are canvassing the area where the man flagged down the ambulance for surveillance video and other clues.

MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
EMBED More News Videos

They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.



