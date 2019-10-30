Investigation underway after man dies while in custody of Stamford police

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man died when Stamford police took him into custody last week and he lost consciousness in the back of a patrol car.Steven Christopher Barrier was arrested on Oct. 23 -- his 23rd birthday -- after authorities received a 911 call for a domestic violence incident.Officials said Wednesday that Barrier initially led police on a chase and ran through several backyards and hopped multiple fences before he was ultimately taken into custody at a Home Depot on West Main Street.Body camera footage from the arrest shows Barrier was taken into custody without incident.Officers carried him to the patrol car when he indicated he couldn't walk, but on the ride to the department, Barrier was heard asking for the air conditioning to be turned on.Officers rolled down the windows, but when they went to take Barrier out of the car, they realized he had lost consciousness. They carried him to a holding cell, where for several minutes, multiple officers stood around, unconvinced that he was actually in distress.He was eventually taken Stamford Hospital but did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed on Barrier later that day showed no evidence of inflicted injuries. The cause and manner of death is pending.Connecticut State Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. released the following statement:----------