Man fatally shot at Queens subway station after dispute

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a subway station in Queens Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. at the 90th Street station at Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute that started on a Manhattan-bound 7 train and ended on the subway platform.

The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunman fled the location, police say.

The incident has led to service disruptions and delays on the 7 line as trains bypass the 90th Street station in both directions.

34th Street bound 7 trains are running express from Mets-Willets Pt to 74 St-Broadway while the NYPD investigates.

