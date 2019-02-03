Man fatally shot at subway station in Queens

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a subway station in Queens Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on a Manhattan-bound 7 train at Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights.

The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunman fled the location, police say.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.

The incident has led to service disruptions and delays on the 7 line.

