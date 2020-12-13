Man fatally shot by police after opening fire on officers outside St. John the Divine

Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. outside the cathedral on 112th St and Amsterdam Ave. for a report of a man with two firearms.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect shot at police, and police returned fire. The suspect was shot and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died.
Christmas carolers had gathered around 3 p.m. at the cathedral. Police officials say the man gained access to the top of the steps and then started opening fire into the air.
Eyewitnesses say the man was heard saying 'shoot me, kill me!'
A peaceful holiday celebration on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine tonight was disrupted by a man wielding a gun, but the quick action of our NYPD officers kept the crowd safe. The suspect was shot and immediately taken to the hospital.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 13, 2020
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted her Chief of Staff and press secretary were at the concert but were not injured in the shooting.
There has been a shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine after their Christmas concert—my Chief of Staff and press secretary who were present are safe. We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders @NYPD24Pct @NYPDnews.— Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) December 13, 2020
No police officers or any bystanders were injured in the shooting.
Parishioners were seen walking out of the church with their hands up following the shooting.
There is no word on the motive of the shooting.
The name of the gunman has not been released.
