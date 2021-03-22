Man fatally shot following argument in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Citizen App video shows the crime scene Sunday night on Beekman Place in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
The 39-year-old victim was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
It is not known what the men were arguing about.
The search continues for the suspected gunman who was apparently wearing a red hoodie and took off in a gray van.
