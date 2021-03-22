Man fatally shot following argument in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10433533" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> White House officials say President Biden is doing "100 percent fine" after he tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One earlier today.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An argument led to the fatal shooting of a man in Brooklyn.Citizen App video shows the crime scene Sunday night on Beekman Place in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.The 39-year-old victim was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.It is not known what the men were arguing about.The search continues for the suspected gunman who was apparently wearing a red hoodie and took off in a gray van.----------