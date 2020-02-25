Man fatally shot in face inside Downtown Brooklyn NYCHA building

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of 191 Sands Street, a building that is part of the Farragut Houses in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot once in the face.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

