Man fatally shot in face inside Downtown Brooklyn NYCHA building

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of 191 Sands Street, a building that is part of the Farragut Houses in Downtown Brooklyn.Police say a 35-year-old man was shot once in the face.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police are investigating what led to the shooting.----------