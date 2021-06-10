Man fatally shot outside high-end Dream Hotel in Chelsea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10740009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For Kaylee Harris, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity to explore her gender identity in a safe place and eventually begin gender-affirming hormone treatment.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a high-end hotel in Manhattan.Police remained on the scene Thursday morning outside the Dream Hotel on West 16th Street between 8th and 9th avenues collecting evidence.The shooting happened just after midnight in the early morning hours Thursday.Police say there was some type of dispute outside of the club and that is when gunshots were fired here on West 16th Street.The 25-year-old victim was struck in the torso and rushed to Lenox Hill HealthPlex, where he later died.With clubs reopening and businesses allowed to stay open past midnight, there were several witnesses who saw the aftermath."There's just too much crime in the city these days, they have to increase police funding. There's just too much violence going on in the city now. It's a reminder of the old days, we have to increase security in the city. It's sad, it's scary," a witness said.Police say they are searching for a white jeep that the suspect might have been seen leaving the area in.So far, the name of the victim has not yet been released and there are no arrests.----------