Man sitting in vehicle fatally shot outside deli in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Queens Monday afternoon.
It happened in front of a deli at 140th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in Laurelton.
The 21-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest and buttocks, investigators said.
He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.
The suspect fled the scene in a white BMW.
