Man sitting in vehicle fatally shot outside deli in Queens

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Queens Monday afternoon.

It happened in front of a deli at 140th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in Laurelton.

The 21-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest and buttocks, investigators said.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a white BMW.

