CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.
EMS rushed him to Interfaith Hospital.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are searching for a light colored sedan that fled the scene after the crash.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More