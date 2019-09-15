Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Police say a driver hit a pedestrian at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Hospital.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are searching for a light colored sedan that fled the scene after the crash.

