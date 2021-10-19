Elderly man found dead after SWAT officers respond to New Jersey home

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Bergen County are investigating after an elderly man was found dead inside a home and another resident was taken into custody.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on 24 Beechwood Avenue.

After receiving a 911 call about an injured person inside the home with another barricaded person inside, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team was called and after a short period of time, the other male resident surrendered and was taken into custody.



When officers entered the home, they found the elderly man dead inside. He was later identified as Ronald Vicari.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.

Few other details were released at this time.

