Man found dead, lying on service road following Bronx hit and run

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a service road in the Bronx Saturday night.Police discovered the unidentified victim just after 10:30 p.m. near East 140th Street and Bruckner Boulevard.The victim was found with head and body trauma, lying unconscious on the westbound lane of the Bruckner Expressway.He was pronounced dead on the scene.A preliminary investigation has determined that the man's injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.----------