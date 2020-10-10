Man found fatally shot next to NJ playground

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of family members showed up to a park in New Jersey after learning their loved one had been murdered.

The victim's older brother had the burden of having to call each family member to break the tragic news.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday in Lafayette Park.

For hours, the family stood laying at the boy's body lying next to a picnic table right by a playground.

According to family, he lived in the area, and would come to the park every now and then. His sister tells Eyewitness News he never hurt anyone. Now, they are desperately searching for answers.

There is no word yet from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City on a possible motive, or if they have any suspects.

The park was crowded at the time of the shooting, and investigators hope that a witness can help with their investigation.

