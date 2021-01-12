Man hit in head with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9568044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for an assailant who attacked a man with a hammer in a random assault on a Manhattan subway platform over the weekend, and they're hoping a surveillance image of the suspect will lead to an arrest.It happened at the 175th Street station in Washington Heights around 11 a.m. Sunday, on the southbound A train platform.Authorities say the 46-year-old victim was waiting for the train when he was struck in the head from behind with the hammer.Before the attack, the suspect reportedly yelled, "I'm going to (expletive) someone up."He then fled the scene, while the victim went to a token booth clerk attendant for help.He was treated for head pain at the scene but refused further medical attention.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------