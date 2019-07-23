Man indicted in violent home invasion at 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's house

HOLMDEL, New Jersey -- A man has been indicted in the home invasion of a former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member.

James Mainello also faces robbery, aggravated assault and other charges in the indictment handed up Monday by a Monmouth County grand jury.

Prosecutors say the 51-year-old Bayonne resident and another man were waiting when Dina Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin entered their Holmdel home in May 2017.

Cantin was beaten with a baseball bat, and Manzo was repeatedly kicked. They were bound with zip ties before the intruders made off with Manzo's engagement ring and cash.

Prosecutors say DNA on a zip tie matched Mainello's. Mainello's lawyer says he denies the charges.

Manzo and Cantin have since married.

