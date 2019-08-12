Man injured in shooting after dispute on Upper West Side of Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Manhattan.It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at West 63rd Street and West End Avenue on the Upper West Side.Police say the victim was shot in the back after getting into an argument with another man. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The victim is apparently not cooperating with investigators.So far, no arrests have been made.----------