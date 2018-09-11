MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WABC) --The man involved in a dispute over a GoFundMe account started to raise money for a homeless good Samaritan has been arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant.
Authorities say Mark D'Amico was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday by police in Florence Township, New Jersey, and was taken to the Burlington County jail. At last check, D'Amico had not posted bail, which was set at $500.
Officials stressed the warrant was not related to the GoFundMe account.
D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of spending most of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.
On Monday, the couple's attorney Ernest Badway said he believed indictments were likely, and as a result, he and his firm would no longer represent them.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina last week confirmed the criminal investigation into the couple after a search warrant was executed at their home, citing the "enormous" public interest in the case.
Bobbitt sued the couple over alleged mismanagement of the funds, alleging that they spent much of the donations on lavish trips, shopping sprees, gambling, and a used BMW.
GoFundMe and the law firm representing Bobbitt issued a joint statement last week saying he would receive all the money raised for him. Bobbitt's attorney Chris Fallon earlier said he had gotten about $75,000 of the cash, while Bradway contended Bobbitt got about $200,000. Either way, after a judge ordered the couple to turn over all remaining funds, it was revealed that there was no money left.
Badway said all the couple's personal and business financial statements, along with jewelry and cash were seized in the official raid last week.
The story goes back to 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched a GoFundMe page that brought more than $400,000 in contributions.
The account at first led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but it quickly turned into a dispute over the money.
D'Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs, as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family. Bobbitt's attorney said last week Bobbitt was entering a residential program for drug treatment.
The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure's family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June he had to leave.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
