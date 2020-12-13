Man killed by police after opening fire on officers following Christmas concert at St. John the Divine

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed by police after he opened fire at the end of a Christmas concert on the steps of St. John the Divine on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. outside the cathedral on 112th St and Amsterdam Ave. for a report of a man with two firearms.

When officers arrived, the suspect shot at police, and police then returned fire. The man was shot and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died.

The NYPD held an update on the shooting:
Christmas carolers had gathered around 3 p.m. at the cathedral. Police officials say the man gained access to the top of the steps and then started opening fire into the air.

Eyewitnesses say the man was heard saying 'shoot me, kill me!'



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted her Chief of Staff and press secretary were at the concert but were not injured in the shooting.



No police officers or any bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Parishioners were seen walking out of the church with their hands up.

There is no word on the motive of the shooting.

The name of the gunman has not been released.

