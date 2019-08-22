Man killed when Manhattan elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.
Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.
He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.
