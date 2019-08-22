Man killed when Manhattan elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.

Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.

He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citykips baymanhattanelevator
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant goes missing
Video shows chaotic scene in Brooklyn double shooting
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Teen boy shot inside Staten Island deli
5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of sexual activity in woods
Massive explosion levels New York home, kills 1
Show More
2 garbage trucks catch fire in the Bronx
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, but still hot and humid
Dog stolen from outside Brooklyn bodega reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News