Man killed, woman critical after alleged Yonkers house arson

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man died and a woman was critically burned in a Yonkers house fire that appeared to have been intentionally set.
The fire broke out inside the Waverly Street home at around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman is hospitalized with burns over 80% of her body at an area trauma center.
Fire officials say the blaze appeared to have bene intentionally set, because an accelerant was found in the building.
The fire is being investigated as the result of a potential domestic dispute.
