Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County

MEADOWMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling multiple homes on fire after a gas explosion in Meadowmere on Sunday morning.

The explosion was reported at 15 West Avenue just before 6 a.m.


It was not yet clear how many injuries were reported.

Several surrounding agencies have responded, including the FDNY.

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted video of the flames:



Drivers were advised that Rockaway Turnpike is closed in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Peninsula Boulevard due to a house fire. Motorists should avoid the area.

