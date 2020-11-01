Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7541276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the victim was a passenger in the car when two people on a moped pulled up alongside the vehicle at a red light.+

MEADOWMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling multiple homes on fire after a gas explosion in Meadowmere on Sunday morning.The explosion was reported at 15 West Avenue just before 6 a.m.It was not yet clear how many injuries were reported.Several surrounding agencies have responded, including the FDNY.The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted video of the flames:Drivers were advised that Rockaway Turnpike is closed in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Peninsula Boulevard due to a house fire. Motorists should avoid the area.----------