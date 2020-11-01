Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County

The explosion was reported at 15 West Avenue just before 6 a.m.
It was not yet clear how many injuries were reported.
Several surrounding agencies have responded, including the FDNY.
The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted video of the flames:
Drivers were advised that Rockaway Turnpike is closed in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Peninsula Boulevard due to a house fire. Motorists should avoid the area.
ALSO READ | Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in Queens
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip