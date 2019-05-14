Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Farmingdale strip club

Police are searching for four men in a Range Rover.

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, near a Long Island strip club.

The shooting was near the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in Farmingdale just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The man and woman were near the gentlemen's club when they were shot and drove to a gas station where police were called.

The male victim died from his injuries.

Route 109 was closed from Route 110 to Route 24 for the police investigation.

Police were looking for a Range Rover with four suspects that fled the scene.

