Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Farmingdale strip club

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, near a Long Island strip club.The shooting was near the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in Farmingdale just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.The man and woman were near the gentlemen's club when they were shot and drove to a gas station where police were called.The male victim died from his injuries.Route 109 was closed from Route 110 to Route 24 for the police investigation.Police were looking for a Range Rover with four suspects that fled the scene.----------