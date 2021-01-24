Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man might need to have his arm amputated after an SUV slammed into scaffolding on a Midtown sidewalk.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Saturday at East 59th Street and Third Avenue.

A Chevrolet Tahoe apparently lost control and hit the scaffolding.

Police say it's not clear if the critically injured man was the driver.

A woman was also in the car but she was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york citymanhattancar crashscaffoldingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who pinned man to car
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Bills, Chiefs face off in AFC Championship Game
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
Show More
Police: Large group attacked man, removed his pants, shoes
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
11 workers rescued from China gold mine after 2 weeks
COVID Live Updates: Breast milk could help fight off virus, researchers say
Javits Center no longer taking appointments amid NY vaccine shortage
More TOP STORIES News