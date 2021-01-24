Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9922902" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett interviews a woman who was viciously beaten and mauled by a group of men in Harlem.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.The shootout happened on 37th Avenue in Astoria early on New Year's Day.Police say a person behind the van fired several shots at a group. One of the bullets struck a 19-year-old man in the stomach.One of the men who accompanied the victim then fired several shots back. The suspect who fired the shots on the group fled the scene southbound on 13 Street inside a gray four-door Infiniti.The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.The first suspect is described as a man with an unknown clothing description. The second suspect is described as a Black man who wore a black hooded sweater, a red coat, black pants, and white sneakers.----------