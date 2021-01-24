Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.

The shootout happened on 37th Avenue in Astoria early on New Year's Day.

Police say a person behind the van fired several shots at a group. One of the bullets struck a 19-year-old man in the stomach.

One of the men who accompanied the victim then fired several shots back. The suspect who fired the shots on the group fled the scene southbound on 13 Street inside a gray four-door Infiniti.

The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a man with an unknown clothing description. The second suspect is described as a Black man who wore a black hooded sweater, a red coat, black pants, and white sneakers.

ALSO READ | Woman recalls horrific attack, being mauled by group of men
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett interviews a woman who was viciously beaten and mauled by a group of men in Harlem.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
astorianew york cityqueenscrimesuspect profileshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disaster averted: 900 propane tanks found packed in warehouse
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
Hunts Point Market, striking workers reach tentative agreement
NY out of vaccines, Cuomo says using 2nd doses up to federal government
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton praise and mourn Larry King
$1 billion grand prize winner confirmed in Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
COVID Live Updates: 150-200 National Guard members test positive
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News