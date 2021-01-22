Woman recalls horrific attack, being mauled by group of men in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is speaking out after a horrific attack in which she was beaten and mauled by a group of men in Harlem.
Police say the incident started when the men got into an argument with the 31-year-old woman inside a liquor store on West 128th Street Monday night. They followed her outside and that's when things took a violent turn.
The victim, who chooses to remain unidentified says she was kicked and mauled by the men.
"I was mauled, this is more than being bitten. I was mauled - that he didn't just bite me and like that was it," she said, "This was a recurring action that he did on my face as if he was trying to literally take my eye. That's what it felt like."
The suspects then stole her cellphone before taking off.
" I will never forget that look in his eyes and it's just being that close to me in my face, and just trying to do that like it's feeling him biting on me and just his breath on me and just the scent of his clothes," the victim added, "He really just needs to be caught, all of them, because I didn't deserve this, I was minding my business."
The victim was treated for the bite mark on her face at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.
Police said the first man was wearing a red jacket, the second was wearing a black jacket, and the third was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a denim vest over it.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
