Woman recalls horrific attack, being mauled by group of men in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is speaking out after a horrific attack in which she was beaten and mauled by a group of men in Harlem.

Police say the incident started when the men got into an argument with the 31-year-old woman inside a liquor store on West 128th Street Monday night. They followed her outside and that's when things took a violent turn.

The victim, who chooses to remain unidentified says she was kicked and mauled by the men.

"I was mauled, this is more than being bitten. I was mauled - that he didn't just bite me and like that was it," she said, "This was a recurring action that he did on my face as if he was trying to literally take my eye. That's what it felt like."

The suspects then stole her cellphone before taking off.

" I will never forget that look in his eyes and it's just being that close to me in my face, and just trying to do that like it's feeling him biting on me and just his breath on me and just the scent of his clothes," the victim added, "He really just needs to be caught, all of them, because I didn't deserve this, I was minding my business."

The victim was treated for the bite mark on her face at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Police said the first man was wearing a red jacket, the second was wearing a black jacket, and the third was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a denim vest over it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Rise in subway attacks sparks movement to provide safe escorts in NYC

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityrobberywoman attackedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Could we get snow next week?
Elderly woman missing on Long Island for more than a week
Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing grows to $1 billion
LI boy catches attention of MTA officials during board meeting
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Show More
Lawmakers fight to protect NYC house linked to Underground Railroad
Soldier from our area ID'd as one of 3 killed in helicopter crash
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
NJ parents frustrated over delayed reopening in district
Meet Tom Hanks' 12-year-old 'News of the World' co-star
More TOP STORIES News