Man pepper sprays Staten Island cashier in face, steals entire cash register

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island -- Police on Staten Island are searching for a man who pepper-sprayed a cashier then robbed a deli.

Officials released surveillance images of the attacker.

It happened Tuesday, December 8 at 4:10 a.m. at the deli on Forest Avenue in West Brighton.

Police say the person sprayed the pepper spray right into the face of the 53-year-old cashier, then removed the cash register before running away on Hart Avenue.

The victim suffered pain and redness to his eyes. He was treated at Richmond University Medical Center where he was later released.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

