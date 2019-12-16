Pawnshop owner's son possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from Monmouth County who may be linked to the suspects in the Jersey City shootout is due in court Monday.
Ahmed Hady, 35, of Keyport was found in possession of 10 illegal guns and 400 rounds of ammunition. Hady, the son of a pawnshop owner, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After the shootout, a note was found in the male shooter's pocket containing a telephone number and a Keyport address, according to authorities.
The number belonged to Hady, and the address was for a storefront for a pawn shop, officials said. Records indicated that Hady had bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms.
When authorities went to the pawnshop and interviewed Hady, he acknowledged still owning the weapons but denied that they were on the premises.
But after receiving a tip about a safe, investigators searched the business and Hady's home and found weapons including three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun as well as more than 400 rounds of ammunition, "including a large number of hollow point bullets."
Meanwhile the FBI has recovered the white van authorities believe the two suspects, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, were living in after getting evicted from their apartment.
The van was recovered Saturday morning in Orange, NJ, and the FBI is examining it for any evidence.
The van reportedly matches the description of a van linked to the Jersey City suspects.
Law enforcement says a white 2001 Ford van with license plate number B40JSD belonged to Anderson, and that he and Graham were living in it after they were evicted from their Elizabeth townhome.
It was found parked in a small lot at a Firestone on Central Avenue in Orange.
Anderson and Graham are believed to be members of the fringe group called the Black Hebrew Israelites. Authorities say they went on a shooting rampage last Tuesday, killing Police Officer Joseph Seals in a cemetery before fatally shooting three people in a Jewish grocery store. They then took their own lives.
The victims inside the store were identified as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz.
Saturday night family members remembered Rodriguez, a worker in the kosher grocery store and an Ecuadorian immigrant, who was able to let one person out of the store before he was killed.
Detective Seals was a veteran of the Jersey City Police department and 40-year-old father of 5 children. On Sunday night, his family and neighbors from North Arlington came out to honor him.
Related: What we know about Detective Joseph Seals
He will be laid to rest on Tuesday. His funeral services begin at 11 a.m.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Pawnshop owner's son possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News