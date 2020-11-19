Man pushed 40-year-old woman in front of moving train at Union Square during morning commute

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the subway tracks in Union Square station in Manhattan Thursday morning, allegedly by an emotionally disturbed person according to police.
It happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, just as an oncoming train was arriving.
"Perp waited purposely as the 5 train was approaching and pushed our victim onto the tracks," NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O'Reilly said. "She fell, fortunately, between the roll bed and the rails and through the grace of God sustained minor injuries."
Amazingly, the woman in her 40s managed to roll over, and the train made minimal contact with her.
Officials say no words were exchanged between the two.
"The whole incident is captured on surveillance video," O'Reilly said. "It's very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station. And at the opportune moment, he pushed the victim to the tracks."
A transit officer saw the incident and immediately held the suspect.
Police say the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Aditya Vemulapati, gave himself up to police without incident.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and reckless endangerment.
His previous address is in Westland, Michigan, but he is said to be currently homeless.
"As soon as the incident happened, the subject saw an MTA worker and put himself on the ground," NYPD Transit Captain Anthony Guadagno said. "Immediately thereafter, an officer assigned to Transit District 4 made the apprehension."
The victim was conscious and alert, and she was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.
Citizen App captured video of FDNY on the scene and on the subway tracks.
"The system is open, we have a lot of people coming through and that's why we had a huge uniform component assigned to this station," O'Reilly said. "The system is open for anybody, including the homeless."
Just the day before, a man pushed an off-duty UPS worker onto subway tracks.
That incident happened on the southbound D line, at the Bryant Park Station, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They say the 23-year-old suspect asked the victim for money before pushing him onto the tracks.
