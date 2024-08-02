Man robbed of wallet, phone by at least 10 young people in Central Park

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was robbed by a large group of young people in Central Park.

The robbery happened on Center Drive at 63rd Street at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was surrounded by about 10 youths and robbed of his wallet and cell phone.

The suspects, described as 10 young men, between the ages of 10 and 20 years old, scattered on foot and on four bicycles throughout the park.

One was wearing a bubble vest and baseball hat. Another was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was not injured.

