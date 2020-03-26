Man robs Bronx subway station dressed as MTA cleaner

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who robbed an MTA employee while impersonating an MTA cleaner.

The man was caught on camera dressed as a cleaner when police say he asked to be let into the booth at a subway station.

It happened at 11:20 p.m. Monday at the Morris Ave/Soundview Ave subway station.

When the man got into the booth, police say he pulled out a knife and grabbed $78 from a cash box before running off.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

