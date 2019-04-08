Man shoots mother of his child in front of police department, officials say

A woman was fatally shot in front of the Hawthorne Police Department, officials said, and a suspect remained on the loose.

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, California -- A man shot and killed the mother of his child as they were meeting for a custody exchange in front of a police department in California on Sunday, officials said.

Police say the mother and father were meeting in front of the station at 12501 Hawthorne Blvd. in Hawthorne for a custody exchange of their 17-month-old child when the man shot and killed the woman.

An officer heard the gunfire and ran outside the station, spotted the suspect fleeing and the officer opened fire. The suspect escaped, but was later arrested.

The suspect's black pickup truck was found less than a block away.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. PST.



