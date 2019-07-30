Man shot in back, gunman caught on security camera in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- There is new video of the gunman accused of shooting a young man in the back in the Bronx.

A security camera captured the man opening fire right on the street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

It happened outside the Kennedy Chicken on West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge Heights section.

A 23-year-old man had just left the restaurant with some friends when he got shot in the back.

Police say at first, he didn't even realize he was shot. His friends had to sit him down and call 911.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the victim was the intended target. Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

There's a $2,500 reward available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

