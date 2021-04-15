Man shot in chest after argument in Bronx bodega

It happened at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on Webster Avenue in the Concourse Village section.
Police say the man in his 20's was shot in the chest after an argument inside the Laysha Deli.
He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The gunman ran away from the scene and remains on the loose.
A description of the shooter was not provided.
