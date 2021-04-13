Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police

EMBED <>More Videos

Heavily armed gunman barricaded inside building in Connecticut

BRANFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man who fired numerous gunshots Tuesday from a building in Connecticut as police surrounded the property was found dead inside, police said.

Police said the man holed up in a building on Main Street in Branford, a New Haven suburb. One person was reported injured.

The suspect was barricaded near Cherry Hill Road, and people were urged to avoid the area after the man reportedly fired shots at both officers and pedestrians at a shopping plaza.


Authorities say they received a report of shots fined in the area just after noon, and responding officers encountered heavy gunfire coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building.

Additional 911 calls reported a gunshot victim nearby. This victim was later transported to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Officers continued to face heavy gunfire and were pinned down until armored BearCat vehicles arrived.
More than four hours after the gunfire began, Branford police said on their Facebook page they were continuing "to work towards a peaceful resolution" and asked people to stay away, saying the area still wasn't safe.

Witnesses inside a nearby laundromat told sister station WTNH News 8 that the man was barricaded inside a hair salon and was opening fire onto police officers.

Other witnesses told News 8 the gunman was barricaded inside hair salon, with view of shopping plaza, where customers were taking cover.

They say the gunman fired towards the plaza and towards police, and a neighbor described hearing rapid gunfire.

Witnesses told News 8 they saw people running in the street, and that police are urging everyone in the area to take cover.

Several nearby businesses and homes were evacuated, and a ramp of Interstate 95 was closed.

Officers from several surrounding towns joined Branford and state police in responding to the scene.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE NEWS: Asian man body slammed by ranting man in broad daylight attack in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

A good Samaritan tried to intervene and several other strangers helped protect the victim as the attacker raged on.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutbarricaded manactive shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
The Countdown: J&J vaccine paused; Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
COVID death certificate issue could affect burial reimbursement
Guide dogs give blind, visually impaired students newfound freedom
Show More
Eli Manning, Giants help posthumously grant NJ girl's Make-A-Wish
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor
NJ police arrest man barricaded in car, claimed to be armed: Officials
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
More TOP STORIES News