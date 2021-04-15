Man shot outside apartment building in Jersey City

Victim shot, wounded in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A man was recovering Thursday morning after he was shot in Jersey City.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon near JFK Boulevard.

A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the leg outside an apartment building.



Surveillance video showed the victim inside a pizzeria, where he went for help after he was shot.

It was not immediately clear if he was the intended target or a bystander.

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay on "Good Morning America."



More TOP STORIES News