96-year-old man in wheelchair struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn

Officials say the man was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to a local hospital.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 96-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot in the ankle in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The gunman was robbing a woman when he fired a shot at Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., police say.

The bullet missed the intended target and struck the victim, who was sitting in a wheelchair.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital and was said to be stable.

It was not yet clear if any arrests had been made.

Few other details were released.

