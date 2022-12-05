96-year-old man in wheelchair struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 96-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot in the ankle in Brooklyn on Monday morning.
The gunman was robbing a woman when he fired a shot at Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., police say.
The bullet missed the intended target and struck the victim, who was sitting in a wheelchair.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital and was said to be stable.
It was not yet clear if any arrests had been made.
Few other details were released.
