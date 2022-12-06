Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

Johny Fernandez reports on the thefts, which police say have targeted more than half a dozen unsuspecting people.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two thieves they say have been targeting victims at a popular holiday season destination in Midtown Manhattan: Bryant Park.

New images of the suspects were released overnight.

The photos were taken on November 20th, when investigators say the pair stole a Gucci bag and a credit card from a 29-year-old woman.

Police say the same duo has struck 18 times in recent weeks.

The suspects have stolen items including iPhones, purses and credit cards from unsuspecting Bryant Park visitors, police say.

The park is currently transformed into a winter village and is a popular holiday tourist destination.

The NYPD is advising anyone visiting Bryant Park to be aware of people around them and keep a close eye on personal belongings.

Anyone with information about the suspects seen in the images is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

