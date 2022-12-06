Manhunt intensifies for suspected gunman after 3 shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive manhunt is underway in New York City for a 28-year-old man suspected in a string of three shootings, including the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old girl in a Crown Heights apartment and a 21-year-old man in Lower Manhattan.

Sundance Oliver is believed to have shot the young woman inside an apartment inside the Kingsborough Houses on Kingsborough 7 Walk just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He is suspected of opening fire inside a crowded apartment, striking the 17 year old.

He then fled on foot, sparking a manhunt and a large-scale Level 3 mobilization by the NYPD.

The 17 year old who was killed is believed to have been present, and possibly the intended victim, of Oliver's first shooting, nearby at Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue.

The gunman robbed a woman of her coat and cash just before 9:35 a.m. Monday when she fled and he opened fire.

He missed the woman but instead struck a 96-year-old man in the leg. The victim was in a motorized wheelchair, waiting for the bus.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Hours later, Oliver is believed to have shot a 21-year-old man, identified as Kevon Langston, inside the Al Smith Houses at 15 St James Place on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Langston was shot in the chest and leg in an apartment just before 2:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Police released a picture of Oliver and issued a citywide alert for him.

He is believed to be currently targeting people he knows and is "considered armed and dangerous."

Oliver has 12 prior arrests, including for criminal possession of a weapon, two prior arrests for robbery, two prior arrests for menacing and various other charges.

He is currently on parole, released from state prison in Seneca County in July 2020.

He will be on parole until March 2023.

