Man shot while chasing suspects after bodega robbed in Astoria

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on a robbery that ended in gunfire in Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the men who robbed a Queens bodega at gunpoint and shot a man who chased after them.

Police say two men walked into the store on 36th Avenue in Astoria around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while a third stood outside as a lookout.

The two men pulled a gun and demanded cash.

After a scuffle, a 30-year-old man ran after the suspects and was shot in the leg about a block away from the bodega.

Police say all three men were wearing masks and dark clothing. They jumped into a van and got away with about $2,000.

The shooting victim, Mohammed Ahmad, is recovering in the hospital.


He lives in Jamaica, Queens and is married to the sister of the store owner.



