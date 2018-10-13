LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police confirmed a person was slashed in the face at the corner of Stanton Street and Chrystie Street in the Lower East Side around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
The male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene, and a police investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
