SLASHING

Man slashed in face on Lower East Side street

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police confirmed a person was slashed in the face at the corner of Stanton Street and Chrystie Street in the Lower East Side around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene, and a police investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

