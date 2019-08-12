Man stabbed in back during attempted robbery at pharmacy in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after noon at the Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy in the 8700 block of Flatlands Avenue between 87th and 88th Street.

Police say a man with a knife entered the pharmacy to rob it. One of the managers confronted the suspect and the two got into a scuffle that spilled out onto the sidewalk.

It was during the altercation that the man was stabbed once in the back. He is in serious condition but is expected to recover.

It's unknown if anything was taken.

The suspect ran off. He is described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 9 inches, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a surgical mask, and blue jean shorts.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citycrimerobberyknife in back
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck, injured by car in East Village
Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking pedestrian
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
NYPD officers deliver baby in back seat of mom's car in NYC
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Show More
Connecticut troopers rescue wandering dog on I-84
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Tuesday
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
DOB halts crane work by company responsible for July collapse
Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
More TOP STORIES News