Man stabbed in chest during robbery in Queens subway station: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed in a subway station in Queens.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lefferts Boulevard A train station.

Officials say a man in his 50's was robbed of his wallet and then stabbed in his chest.

RELATED | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled from the station.

So far there are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityattacknypdrobberysubwaysubway crimestabbingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD reflects on George Floyd protests 1 year later
Rabbi threatened on his way to work in NYC
Drug bust linked to senior citizen housing center on Long Island
Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during rooftop party speaks out
Asian man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens
11-year-old girl who saved brother from choking hailed as hero
Listen: Scientists record humpback whales singing off New York
Show More
The Countdown: Belarus flight, Biden prepares for hurricane season, NYC mayoral race
Oil spill spotted along stretch of NJ river
Time Warner Center now bearing new name
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
AccuWeather: Milder afternoon
More TOP STORIES News