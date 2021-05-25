Man stabbed in chest during robbery in Queens subway station: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed in a subway station in Queens.According to police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lefferts Boulevard A train station.Officials say a man in his 50's was robbed of his wallet and then stabbed in his chest.The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.The suspect fled from the station.So far there are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.----------