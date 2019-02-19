A man is in critical condition after being hit by a livery car in Manhattan.The driver just kept on going.The 28-year-old victim was just leaving a bar when it happened here at 47th and 10th.Police say the victim has a head injury after he was hit by a black livery car with TLC plates.He was with friends when this happened around 11 p.m. Monday.There were several witnesses who saw the car take off on 10th Avenue, one witness said he saw the car turn down 48th Street."I just saw a lot of people screaming," the witness said. "When I saw the guy on the floor and the car turning around like real fast. He didn't help or anything and it was just so scary."Witnesses say they called 911.So far, no arrests have been made.----------