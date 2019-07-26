Man struck by subway, suspicious package found in his backpack in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Subway service is suspended in Queens after a man was struck by a subway and something suspicious was found in his backpack.
Service is suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach.
The man appears to have jumped in front of an A train at 80th Street in the Woodhaven section. He has been taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
When police went through his belongings, they found a suspicious package.
The NYPD's Bomb Squad has now been called to examine the bag.
Buses are being provided while service is disrupted.
