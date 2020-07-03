Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto subway tracks and killed by a train Friday afternoon after intervening in a fight at a Harlem station, police said.Police say two women were fighting at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue 2/3 station around 3:25 p.m. when the man attempted to intervene for unknown reasons.That's when a second man jumped in and began to fight with the man who tried to help. During that fight, the man who tried to help was pushed on the tracks and became wedged between the train and the platform and died.According to witnesses, the suspect was punching the victim when that man fell between the train and the platform.Police are looking for the second man, who is described as 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, sporting an afro and wearing a white shirt and a backpack.Police early Friday evening were interviewing the two women involved in the fight.----------