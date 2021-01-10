Man takes victim's wallet after selling him MetroCard swipe at Bronx subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9514103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a victim in the subway station after selling him a swipe on a MetroCard.Authorities say the suspect sold the swipe at the Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road subway stop on Thursday afternoon.A 29-year-old man was trying to buy a MetroCard but the ticketing machines weren't working.That is when the suspect approached him and offered to sell him a swipe for $2 and the victim agreed.After the victim passed through the turnstiles, the suspect grabbed his wallet from his pocket and ran off.The victim's wallet contained a credit card and approximately $280.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------