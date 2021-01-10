Man takes victim's wallet after selling him MetroCard swipe at Bronx subway station

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a victim in the subway station after selling him a swipe on a MetroCard.

Authorities say the suspect sold the swipe at the Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road subway stop on Thursday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man was trying to buy a MetroCard but the ticketing machines weren't working.

That is when the suspect approached him and offered to sell him a swipe for $2 and the victim agreed.

After the victim passed through the turnstiles, the suspect grabbed his wallet from his pocket and ran off.

The victim's wallet contained a credit card and approximately $280.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

